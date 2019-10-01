Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA) EPS Estimated At $-0.39; Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALDR) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Alder BioPharmaceuticals has $2000 highest and $1800 lowest target. $18.90’s average target is 0.27% above currents $18.85 stock price. Alder BioPharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of ALDR in report on Tuesday, September 17 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Tuesday, September 17 to “Neutral”. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) on Tuesday, September 17 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Credit Suisse. Mizuho maintained the shares of ALDR in report on Tuesday, September 17 with “Neutral” rating. See Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) latest ratings:

17/09/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $20.0000 Downgrade

17/09/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral Old Target: $15.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Maintain

17/09/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $11.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Maintain

17/09/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $9.0000 New Target: $19.5000 Upgrade

17/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $15.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Upgrade

17/09/2019 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Analysts expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to report $-0.39 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.50% from last quarter’s $-0.4 EPS. After having $-0.38 EPS previously, Kura Oncology, Inc.’s analysts see 2.63% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $14.64. About 245,426 shares traded. Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) has declined 2.45% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical KURA News: 08/04/2018 – NIGERIAN ARMY: 149 HOSTAGES RESCUED IN YERIMERI KURA VILLAGE; 02/05/2018 – Kura Oncology Announces New Patent for Tipifarnib in Hematologic Malignancies; 08/05/2018 – KURA ONCOLOGY – EXPECTS CURRENT CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND CURRENT OPERATIONS INTO FIRST HALF OF 2020; 09/05/2018 – Kura Oncology Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for May. 16; 16/05/2018 – Kura Oncology at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 22/05/2018 – ONCODNA SAYS CO TO SUPPORT PATIENT ENROLMENT FOR KURA ONCOLOGY’S PHASE Il TRIAL OF TIPIFARNIB; 08/05/2018 – KURA ONCOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kura Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KURA); 09/04/2018 – Kura Oncology Announces Upcoming Presentations at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 22/05/2018 – ONCODNA SAYS FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT HAVE NOT BEEN DISCLOSED

The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 2.75 million shares traded or 20.62% up from the average. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) has declined 43.62% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDR News: 08/05/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $117.6M; 18/04/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals® to Present New Phase 3 Migraine Prevention Data for Eptinezumab at the 70th Annual American Academy of Neurology Meeting; 30/04/2018 – DOR-ALON COMMENTS ON GOVT. CUT IN GASOLINE MARKETING MARGIN; 26/04/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals® Appoints Jeremy Green to its Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – ALON BIG SPRING REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 26/04/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals Appoints Jeremy Green to Its Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals® Appoints Paul B. Cleveland as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer; 20/03/2018 – ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS: PRES, CEO SCHATZMAN TO STEP DOWN; 30/04/2018 – DOR-ALON EXAMINING STEPS TO ALLEVIATE EFFECTS OF GOVT. DECISION; 16/04/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals Appoints Erin Lavelle Oper Chief

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis.

