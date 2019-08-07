Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Comparing side by side

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Demonstrates Kura Oncology Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. is 13.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.8. The Current Ratio of rival X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Kura Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. has 36.18% stronger performance while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Kura Oncology Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.