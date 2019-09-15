Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Comparing side by side

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.21 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kura Oncology Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Volatility and Risk

Kura Oncology Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 150.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.5 beta. In other hand, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.2 which is 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. is 13.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.8. The Current Ratio of rival Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. Kura Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kura Oncology Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kura Oncology Inc. has an average price target of $22, and a 37.24% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kura Oncology Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.8% and 96.2%. Insiders held 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. Comparatively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.25% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. has 36.18% stronger performance while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.87% weaker performance.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.