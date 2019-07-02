Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Comparison side by side

Both Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kura Oncology Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Volatility and Risk

Kura Oncology Inc. is 165.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.65 beta. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s beta is 0.5 which is 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. is 13.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.8. The Current Ratio of rival ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 10.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.1. Kura Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kura Oncology Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 119.54%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kura Oncology Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.8% and 81%. Kura Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.6%. Comparatively, 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.