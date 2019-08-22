Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 15.19 N/A -5.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Kura Oncology Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 while its Quick Ratio is 13.8. On the competitive side is, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares and 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.8% are Kura Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. has 36.18% stronger performance while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.