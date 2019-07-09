Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Comparing side by side

Both Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 ObsEva SA 13 31453.78 N/A -1.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kura Oncology Inc. and ObsEva SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. is 13.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.8. The Current Ratio of rival ObsEva SA is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.6. Kura Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ObsEva SA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares and 71.3% of ObsEva SA shares. About 11.6% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67% ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. was more bullish than ObsEva SA.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors ObsEva SA.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.