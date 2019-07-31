Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.36 N/A -0.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Kura Oncology Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Kura Oncology Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6%

Risk and Volatility

Kura Oncology Inc. is 165.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.65. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.69 which is 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. is 13.8 while its Current Ratio is 13.8. Meanwhile, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Kura Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares and 1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 11.6% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 25.87% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Kura Oncology Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.