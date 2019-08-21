Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Contrasting side by side

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 9.28 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kura Oncology Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.5 shows that Kura Oncology Inc. is 150.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Molecular Templates Inc. on the other hand, has 2.73 beta which makes it 173.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. are 13.8 and 13.8. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Molecular Templates Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Kura Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc. has 12.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Molecular Templates Inc.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Kura Oncology Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.