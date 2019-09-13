Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Comparison side by side

Both Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 42.83 N/A -0.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Kura Oncology Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Volatility & Risk

Kura Oncology Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 150.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.5 beta. Mesoblast Limited on the other hand, has 1.85 beta which makes it 85.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 while its Quick Ratio is 13.8. On the competitive side is, Mesoblast Limited which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Kura Oncology Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Kura Oncology Inc.’s upside potential is 36.31% at a $22 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kura Oncology Inc. and Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 70.8% and 2.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mesoblast Limited.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.