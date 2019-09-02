Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Comparison side by side

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kura Oncology Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. are 13.8 and 13.8. Competitively, Krystal Biotech Inc. has 33.3 and 33.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kura Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Kura Oncology Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Krystal Biotech Inc. has an average price target of $53.5, with potential upside of 18.89%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares and 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares. About 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Kura Oncology Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.