Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) Comparing side by side

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 18.95 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kura Oncology Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kura Oncology Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kura Oncology Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.8% and 20.28%. 11.6% are Kura Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.96% -7.08% -9.48% -21.05% -60.23% 59.09%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Kitov Pharma Ltd beats Kura Oncology Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.