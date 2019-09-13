Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kura Oncology Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 while its Quick Ratio is 13.8. On the competitive side is, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. which has a 21.8 Current Ratio and a 21.8 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kura Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Kura Oncology Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kura Oncology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 36.99% and an $22 average price target. Competitively Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $15, with potential upside of 315.51%. The data provided earlier shows that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. appears more favorable than Kura Oncology Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares and 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. About 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. has 36.18% stronger performance while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Kura Oncology Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.