Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kura Oncology Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Risk & Volatility

Kura Oncology Inc. has a beta of 2.5 and its 150.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Immunic Inc.’s beta is 3.72 which is 272.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. is 13.8 while its Current Ratio is 13.8. Meanwhile, Immunic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. Kura Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Kura Oncology Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Immunic Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 consensus target price and a 135.16% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Kura Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Immunic Inc.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.