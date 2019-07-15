Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Contrasting side by side

Since Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 172.81 N/A -1.86 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kura Oncology Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.65 beta means Kura Oncology Inc.’s volatility is 165.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.47 beta and it is 147.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. is 13.8 while its Current Ratio is 13.8. Meanwhile, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.8. Kura Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kura Oncology Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $10.5, with potential upside of 318.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kura Oncology Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.8% and 44.8% respectively. Insiders held 11.6% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -26.11% -1.85% -3.97% -68.3% -82.22% -3.97%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. has 14.67% stronger performance while Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -3.97% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Kura Oncology Inc. beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.