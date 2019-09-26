Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 82.13 N/A -1.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Kura Oncology Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kura Oncology Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. Its competitor Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Kura Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kura Oncology Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kura Oncology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 47.16% and an $22 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.