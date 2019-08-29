Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Comparison side by side

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kura Oncology Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Kura Oncology Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2%

Volatility and Risk

Kura Oncology Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 150.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.5 beta. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.06 beta and it is 106.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

13.8 and 13.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. Its rival Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Kura Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares and 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.8% are Kura Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. has stronger performance than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Kura Oncology Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.