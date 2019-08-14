Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Comparison side by side

Both Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 199.01 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kura Oncology Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. are 13.8 and 13.8. Competitively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 18 and 18 for Current and Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kura Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Kura Oncology Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 106.19% and its average price target is $40.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kura Oncology Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.8% and 97.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. has 36.18% stronger performance while Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Kura Oncology Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.