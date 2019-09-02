Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Comparing side by side

Since Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.67 N/A -4.54 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.5 shows that Kura Oncology Inc. is 150.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s 257.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.57 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. Its competitor Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is 7.4. Kura Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Kura Oncology Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is $19, which is potential 796.23% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares and 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares. Kura Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while Celldex Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kura Oncology Inc. beats Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.