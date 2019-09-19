Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 131 105.03 N/A -11.36 0.00

Demonstrates Kura Oncology Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.5 beta indicates that Kura Oncology Inc. is 150.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. bluebird bio Inc. has a 2.24 beta and it is 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

13.8 and 13.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. Its rival bluebird bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. Kura Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kura Oncology Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

$22 is Kura Oncology Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 32.45%. Competitively the consensus target price of bluebird bio Inc. is $149.67, which is potential 39.31% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, bluebird bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Kura Oncology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kura Oncology Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.8% and 0%. About 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. has stronger performance than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors bluebird bio Inc. beats Kura Oncology Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.