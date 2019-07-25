Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Comparison side by side

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.01 51.95

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kura Oncology Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -75.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.65 beta indicates that Kura Oncology Inc. is 165.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has beta of -0.08 which is 108.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Kura Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kura Oncology Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $3, with potential upside of 366.56%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kura Oncology Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.8% and 47.6% respectively. 11.6% are Kura Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 3.84% 4.71% -0.79% -36.28% -69.58% -15.72%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.