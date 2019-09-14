Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) Comparing side by side

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 25 8.86 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kura Oncology Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3%

Liquidity

Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 while its Quick Ratio is 13.8. On the competitive side is, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.6 Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Kura Oncology Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Kura Oncology Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 37.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares and 25.5% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.8% are Kura Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. has 36.18% stronger performance while Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has -28.23% weaker performance.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.