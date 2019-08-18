Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Comparing side by side

Since Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kura Oncology Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kura Oncology Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.5 beta indicates that Kura Oncology Inc. is 150.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.48 beta.

Liquidity

13.8 and 13.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. Its rival Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Kura Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kura Oncology Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 2,196.65% and its consensus price target is $48.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kura Oncology Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.8% and 61.1% respectively. 0.8% are Kura Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Kura Oncology Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.