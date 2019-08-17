Kulicke & Soffa Inds Com (KLIC) Shareholder Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Boosted Its Stake by $366,102 as Share Price Declined; Wellington Shields & Company Lowered Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc Com (KLIC) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 16,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 200,347 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 183,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $20.56. About 550,969 shares traded or 24.58% up from the average. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 18/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws By Kulicke; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA UNABLE TO FILE 10-Q ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 01/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Reschedules Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Call; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Industries: Expands Warning on Earnings Press Releases, Saying Certain Ones Should Not Be Relied Upon; 10/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A, Superior Uniform Group, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Tele; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa 2Q EPS 51c; 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Releases Preliminary Second Fiscal Quarter Results; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES – POST CURRENT FISCAL QTR END, CO LEARNED OF CERTAIN UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS BY A SENIOR FINANCE EMPLOYEE OF COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 29.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 8,715 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 12,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 3.19M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika

More notable recent Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kulicke & Soffa and Rohinni Launch PIXALUXâ„¢ Next Generation of Micro and Mini LED Solution – Business Wire” on September 04, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kulicke & Soffa Research Collaboration with NUS Institute of Operations Research and Analytics Extends Smart Manufacturing Capabilities – Business Wire” published on February 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Kulicke & Soffa Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc Com (NYSE:WPX) by 103,957 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $13.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gibraltar Inds Inc Com (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 148,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,037 shares, and cut its stake in Fbl Finl Group Inc Cl A (NYSE:FFG).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Hold Coca-Cola Stock Through Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PepsiCo’s Growth Buckets: A Strategist’s View – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, PepsiCo and Occidental Petroleum – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.96 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

