Kulicke & Soffa Inds (KLIC) Stake Held by Schneider Capital Management Corp; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stock Price Declined While Riggs Asset Managment Company Lowered Holding by $604,304

Riggs Asset Managment Company decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 91.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company sold 37,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 3,393 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55,000, down from 41,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 2.56 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 13/04/2018 – ITALY’S OPEN FIBER SAYS HAS EXTENDED ULTRABROADBAND ACCORD WITH VODAFONE TO COVER 271 ITALIAN CITIES; 08/03/2018 – INDIA TELECOMS: DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS NEW GOVERNMENT POLICY ON SPECTRUM BENEFITS IDEA/VODAFONE MERGECO MOST; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD PROPOSED NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM IN INDIA; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE IN TALKS WITH EGYPT TO INVEST IN FIBER INFRASTRUCTURE; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 25/04/2018 – Vodafone: Transaction Values Shareholding at $4.3B; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group 4Q Organic Service Revenue Up 1.4%; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Vodafone Group PLC Otlk To Neg; Afrms Rtg; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (KLIC) by 68.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 131,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 321,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.26M, up from 190,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.36. About 378,691 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 17/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc; 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q EPS 51C, ADJ. EPS 54C, EST. 41C; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) to the July 10, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q NET REV. $221.8M; 10/05/2018 – KLIC PROBE ON UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS BY SR FINANCE EMPLOYEE; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Industries: Expands Warning on Earnings Press Releases, Saying Certain Ones Should Not Be Relied Upon; 22/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Further Extends LED Capabilities; 01/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Reschedules Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Call; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award

Riggs Asset Managment Company, which manages about $300.44M and $178.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 36,864 shares to 208,587 shares, valued at $27.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 45,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

