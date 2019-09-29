Kulicke & Soffa Inds (KLIC) Stock Value Declined While Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Boosted by $616,000 Its Holding; Prescott Group Capital Management Cut Stake in Lgi Homes (LGIH) by $10.11 Million as Share Value Rose

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (KLIC) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $902,000, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.36. About 378,691 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 22/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Further Extends LED Capabilities; 14/05/2018 – Kulicke And Soffa Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke And; 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Releases Preliminary Second Fiscal Quarter Results; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q NET REV. $221.8M; 01/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Reschedules Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Call; 13/03/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Further Extends China Presence; 10/05/2018 – KLIC WILL REBOOK RELEASE OF FULL 2Q RESULTS AFTER RESTATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA STILL REPORTS PRELIM 2Q REV $221.8M,EST $206.7M; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Industries: Expands Warning on Earnings Press Releases, Saying Certain Ones Should Not Be Relied Upon; 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa 2Q Adj EPS 54c

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) by 70.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 142,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.51% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.29M, down from 202,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $81.79. About 280,774 shares traded or 14.64% up from the average. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 36.41% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 13/03/2018 – LGI Homes Announces the Grand Opening of Second Community in Twin Cities Metro; 22/03/2018 – LGI Homes Introduces New Community in the Queen City; 08/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUES INCREASED 71.3% TO $279.0 MLN; 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Protective Accessory for Plant Bulbs (LGI-2537); 08/03/2018 – LGI Homes Announces Grand Opening at PrairieStar near Loveland; 08/05/2018 – LGI Homes 1Q Rev $279M; 11/04/2018 – LGI Homes Commences Operations in Oklahoma City; 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Perspiration Guard for Itching, Burning, Rash and Chaffing Between Buttocks (LGI-1892); 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Toothbrush (LGI-2564); 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Plant Bulbs (LGI-2537)

Analysts await LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.52 per share. LGIH’s profit will be $44.04M for 10.65 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by LGI Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.49% EPS growth.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $410.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 21,099 shares to 79,099 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 56,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 672,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold LGIH shares while 45 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 20.05 million shares or 1.59% more from 19.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 981 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 25,794 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 6,387 shares. Cornerstone has invested 0% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). 18,760 were accumulated by James Inv Research. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 592 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hodges Mgmt Inc owns 0.09% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 11,496 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 0% stake. Pinnacle Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Lpl Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Lord Abbett Co Limited Com holds 214,932 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Ltd reported 9,368 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Oz Management Limited Partnership reported 37,300 shares.

More notable recent LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LGI Homes Introduces First Townhome Community in Raleigh – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks to Consider for the Next Residential Construction Rally – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LGI Homes Introduces New Floor Plans in San Antonio Market – GlobeNewswire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LGI Homes Introduces First Community in Columbia, South Carolina – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold KLIC shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 58.18 million shares or 2.89% more from 56.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) for 194,861 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP accumulated 63,173 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Herald Inv holds 0.44% or 69,795 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 31,941 shares. Assetmark reported 57 shares stake. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 8,946 shares in its portfolio. Alberta – Canada-based Alberta Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Principal Fincl Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Parkside Bancshares And Trust owns 121 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Next owns 419 shares. Glenmede Com Na has invested 0% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). American Century Companies holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) for 1.11 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 3.68M shares. First LP stated it has 0% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 5,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).