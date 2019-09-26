Kulicke & Soffa Inds (KLIC) Holder Point72 Asset Management LP Has Upped Holding by $1.06 Million as Valuation Declined; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Market Valuation Declined While Crosslink Capital Raised by $3.46 Million Its Stake

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 17,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 137,058 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.93M, up from 119,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $209.21. About 533,846 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (KLIC) by 516.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 48,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 57,539 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, up from 9,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 145,499 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 10/05/2018 – KLIC: PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FY17 STATEMENTS NO LONGER RELIED UPON; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC SAYS IT WILL NOT BE FILING ITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WITH SEC IN A TIMELY MANNER; 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa 2Q EPS 51c; 17/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Kulicke; 10/05/2018 – KLIC LEARNED OF UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS BY SR FINANCE WORKER; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES – POST CURRENT FISCAL QTR END, CO LEARNED OF CERTAIN UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS BY A SENIOR FINANCE EMPLOYEE OF COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q NET REV. REPORTED IN ERROR; 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Finalizes Second Quarter 2018 Results; 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q NET REV. $221.8M, EST. $206.7M; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold KLIC shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 58.18 million shares or 2.89% more from 56.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arga Invest Lp holds 4.27% or 1.29 million shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fin accumulated 1.34 million shares. Leuthold Group Incorporated Lc owns 83,891 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oak Assocs Limited Oh has 0.08% invested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 13,882 shares. Brinker Cap Inc invested in 0.01% or 16,063 shares. Wedge Management L LP Nc holds 0% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) or 14,467 shares. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn has 24,687 shares. Systematic Fin Ltd Partnership owns 51,520 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv reported 15,980 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 43,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. American Century Companies Inc reported 1.11 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 3,749 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw And reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 989,478 shares.

More notable recent Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) Presents At Ninth Annual CEO Investor Summit – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2017, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kulicke & Soffa Research Collaboration with NUS Institute of Operations Research and Analytics Extends Smart Manufacturing Capabilities – Business Wire” published on February 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Think Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kulicke & Soffa to Participate in SEMICON Taiwan 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings (NASDAQ:LTRP.A) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $19.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 475,695 shares to 320,608 shares, valued at $19.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 171,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,800 shares, and cut its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,319 shares. Bb&T invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Profund Advsrs Limited Company has 1,417 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Omers Administration Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Scout Inc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 63,013 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 72,033 shares. Campbell And Communication Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.37% or 3,958 shares. Aperio Group Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2,793 shares. 64,070 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Management L P. Earnest Prns Ltd Co holds 37 shares. Moreover, Halsey Assoc Ct has 2.48% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 68,064 shares. Sfe Counsel, California-based fund reported 20,177 shares. Reilly Finance Ltd Liability reported 56,824 shares. Asset Management has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).