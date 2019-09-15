Kulicke & Soffa Inds (KLIC) Shareholder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Lifted Its Stake; Baxter Bros Increased Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Stock Value Declined

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 4,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 72,006 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.48 million, up from 67,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 5.34 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS TENDERED ABOUT $177.1M OF FOUR SERIES NOTES; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to back down in pursuit of Qualcomm; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings expected after the market close; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump blocks Qualcomm sale to Broadcom over security concerns; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm deal, citing national security concerns; 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom said that it will not sell any critical national security assets to any foreign companies if its deal to buy chipmaker Qualcomm is approved; 06/04/2018 – Qualcomm River Holdings Extends Offering Period of Its Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Says It Strongly Disagrees That Proposed Qualcomm Deal Raises Any National Security Concerns; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – PROPOSAL 8, STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO UNDO CERTAIN AMENDMENTS TO COMPANY’S AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS, HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (KLIC) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $902,000, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.9. About 273,536 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Quarterly Reports for Fiscal 2018 Will Also Include Restated 2017 Comparable Prior Quarter Periods; 14/05/2018 – Kulicke And Soffa Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke And Soffa Industries, Inc. – KLIC; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC SAYS IT WILL NOT BE FILING ITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WITH SEC IN A TIMELY MANNER; 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Sees 3Q Rev $255M-$270M; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA SEES 3Q NET REV. $255M TO $270.0M, EST. $257.0M; 22/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Further Extends LED Capabilities; 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q EPS 51C, ADJ. EPS 54C, EST. 41C; 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q NET REV. $221.8M, EST. $206.7M; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) to the July 10, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 18/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws By Kulicke

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05 million and $437.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 187,029 shares to 184,371 shares, valued at $8.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,928 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Deprince Race Zollo owns 200,115 shares. Bankshares Of The West holds 0.24% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 27,352 shares. Moreover, Bluefin Trading Ltd Company has 0.36% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 33,536 shares. Franklin Res stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 21,839 were reported by Blue Chip Prtn Inc. Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 6,861 shares. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Guinness Atkinson Asset Management holds 36,900 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Norinchukin Bankshares The has invested 0.25% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Utd Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Liability holds 639,371 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Livingston Gp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 25,052 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Com The accumulated 1.13M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Burney invested in 8,630 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management stated it has 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold KLIC shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 58.18 million shares or 2.89% more from 56.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 0% or 11,299 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). State Teachers Retirement invested in 167,938 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 43,800 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt invested in 15,980 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Leuthold Gru Ltd holds 83,891 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% or 57 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 157,556 shares. Qs Invsts Limited stated it has 0% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 149,914 shares. Parkside Bancorporation Trust reported 121 shares. Alberta Inv Mgmt Corp has invested 0.01% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). American Century Cos holds 0.02% or 1.11 million shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 792,721 shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Limited invested 0% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 9,000 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $627,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,000 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

