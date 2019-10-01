Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC) Shareholder Arga Investment Management LP Increased Holding; As Disney Com Stock (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Upped Stake by $1.05 Million

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Disney Com Stock (DIS) by 67.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 7,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,783 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 11,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Disney Com Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $129.86. About 3.27 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 314,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.17 million, up from 979,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.44. About 82,541 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Quarterly Reports for Fiscal 2018 Will Also Include Restated 2017 Comparable Prior Quarter Periods; 17/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA STILL REPORTS PRELIM 2Q REV $221.8M,EST $206.7M; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 22/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Further Extends LED Capabilities; 09/03/2018 Kulicke & Soffa Introduces New Offerings at SEMICON China 2018; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q NET REV. REPORTED IN ERROR; 01/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Reschedules Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Call; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: One or More Material Weaknesses in Internal Control Existed as of the End of Each of the Affected Periods

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nbt State Bank N A reported 1.58% stake. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel holds 1.52% or 112,971 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company has invested 0.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 329,201 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Hennessy Inc holds 23,400 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp accumulated 116,905 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 3.18M shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 882,606 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 315,000 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 174,000 shares. Marsico Mgmt Limited Liability owns 1.13 million shares. Consulta reported 6.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Woodley Farra Manion Port Mgmt Inc invested in 0.03% or 1,885 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Inc reported 0.37% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Com owns 7.16M shares for 1% of their portfolio.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $683.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) by 26,469 shares to 3,081 shares, valued at $317,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 77,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,038 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

