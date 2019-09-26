Kulicke & Soffa Inds (KLIC) Share Value Declined While Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Upped by $616,000 Its Holding; As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Rose, Holder Kessler Investment Group Decreased by $315,196 Its Position

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 11,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 170,807 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95M, down from 182,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.27 billion market cap company. It closed at $29.25 lastly. It is down 2.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/04/2018 – BOFA SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO RE-ELECT ALL 15 BOARD DIRECTORS; 05/05/2018 – DJ Private Bancorp of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBAM); 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 15/05/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – MOVES-BAML names new global head of oil and gas trading; 11/05/2018 – Weekly fund flows data exposes emerging market ‘cracks’ -BAML; 25/04/2018 – BofA Says 151 Employees Were Affected by Mass Shootings in U.S; 16/03/2018 – German home shopping channel HSE24 attracts suitors; 15/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (KLIC) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $902,000, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.67. About 32,984 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 3Q REV. $255M-$270M; 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q NET REV. $221.8M, EST. $206.7M; 14/05/2018 – Kulicke And Soffa Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke And; 09/03/2018 Kulicke & Soffa Introduces New Offerings at SEMICON China 2018; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Kulicke & Soffa; 17/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Management Determined It to Be a Misappropriation of Company Assets; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc; 10/05/2018 – KLIC LEARNED OF UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS BY SR FINANCE WORKER

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.75 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savant Cap Llc reported 62,479 shares. Garnet Equity reported 150,000 shares. Ohio-based Fsi Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com has invested 7.58% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Shine Inv Advisory holds 3,515 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Communication invested in 432,666 shares or 0.08% of the stock. National Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 111,191 shares. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp holds 0% or 42,741 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability holds 1.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 91,153 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0.71% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nomura Holdg Inc holds 0.75% or 5.63 million shares in its portfolio. Kidder Stephen W accumulated 0.35% or 30,065 shares. Reliant Investment Ltd stated it has 102,400 shares or 2.25% of all its holdings. North Mgmt Corporation accumulated 0.08% or 17,083 shares. Woodstock Corp invested in 159,889 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Maple Mgmt has invested 2.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Kessler Investment Group Llc, which manages about $101.98M and $95.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 190,551 shares to 190,676 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold KLIC shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 58.18 million shares or 2.89% more from 56.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% stake. North Carolina-based Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 119,027 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement holds 0% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) or 168,698 shares. Fairfax Holdg Ltd Can accumulated 0.13% or 130,000 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 543,012 shares. Renaissance Ltd invested in 1.43 million shares. Kbc Nv has invested 0.02% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). First Mercantile Co holds 0.01% or 5,369 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Finance Inc has 0% invested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Moreover, Comerica Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Leuthold Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 15,000 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 76,035 shares. Olstein Cap Management Lp stated it has 1.59% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 20,000 shares to 18,250 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

