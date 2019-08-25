Kulicke And Soffa Industries (KLIC) Valuation Declined While Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Lowered Stake by $33.81 Million; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Continues to Hold Position in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by 16.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 1,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 9,330 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 8,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $248.31. About 1.05 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Kulicke And Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 1,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 45,028 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $995.57M, down from 46,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Kulicke And Soffa Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 202,063 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Finalizes Second Quarter 2018 Results; 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Sees 3Q Rev $255M-$270M; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Management Determined It to Be a Misappropriation of Company Assets; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Quarterly Reports for Fiscal 2018 Will Also Include Restated 2017 Comparable Prior Quarter Periods; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES SAYS UNDERTAKEN INVESTIGATION OF THE CERTAIN UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS CO LEARNED OF WITH ASSISTANCE OF OUTSIDE ADVISORS; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q NET REV. REPORTED IN ERROR; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Kulicke & Soffa; 17/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Kulicke; 10/05/2018 – KLIC LEARNED OF UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS BY SR FINANCE WORKER

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp (Prn) by 650,000 shares to 58.06M shares, valued at $64.55B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 18,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 822,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KLIC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 56.55 million shares or 0.42% more from 56.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) for 15,643 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 3.51M shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 0% or 528,252 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon holds 0% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) or 648,652 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 146 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.47% or 526,708 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) for 102,031 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 9,992 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 6,396 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 31,941 shares or 0% of the stock. Camarda Limited Liability owns 87 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 0% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Td Asset Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Riverhead Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,574 shares.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 44,872 shares to 289,927 shares, valued at $147.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S.A. by 54,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,515 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcrae reported 10,422 shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Addenda Capital holds 0.13% or 7,252 shares. 1,395 were accumulated by Zuckerman Inv Ltd Liability. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 924,632 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited accumulated 0.2% or 38,385 shares. Benedict Advsrs Inc has invested 2.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 342,933 are owned by Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Shufro Rose And Co reported 950 shares stake. Eqis Capital reported 1,655 shares. Toth Advisory reported 1.42% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 597,403 were reported by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 0.67% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 87,495 shares. Connecticut-based Eagle Ridge Invest Management has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Chilton Invest Ltd Liability Company holds 0.98% or 111,668 shares.