Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) to pay $0.12 on Oct 14, 2019; Orbcomm (ORBC) Has 1.4 Sentiment

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC) is expected to pay $0.12 on Oct 14, 2019. (NASDAQ:KLIC) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc's current price of $20.83 translates into 0.58% yield. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc's dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.83. About 319,041 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500.

Orbcomm Inc (ORBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 63 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 45 decreased and sold positions in Orbcomm Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 54.34 million shares, up from 54.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Orbcomm Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 33 Increased: 43 New Position: 20.

The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 548,969 shares traded. ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) has declined 38.45% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.45% the S&P500.

Analysts await ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by ORBCOMM Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Goodman Financial Corp holds 2.28% of its portfolio in ORBCOMM Inc. for 658,864 shares. Lyon Street Capital Llc owns 97,145 shares or 2.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Millrace Asset Group Inc. has 1.25% invested in the company for 218,550 shares. The New Jersey-based Raging Capital Management Llc has invested 0.98% in the stock. Marathon Capital Management, a Maryland-based fund reported 209,777 shares.

ORBCOMM Inc. provides machine-to-machine and Internet of things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $367.67 million. It offers solutions, including network connectivity, device management, and Web reporting applications that enable businesses and government agencies to track, monitor, and control and communicate with fixed and mobile assets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides satellite automatic identification service data services for vessel navigation and to enhance maritime safety using various network platforms, including its own constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites, and accompanying ground infrastructure to government and commercial customers.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, makes, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. It operates in two divisions, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services . It has a 40.29 P/E ratio. The Capital Equipment segment makes and sells a line of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

