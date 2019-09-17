Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) to pay $0.12 on Oct 14, 2019; Cubic (CUB) Shorts Raised By 0.34%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC) is expected to pay $0.12 on Oct 14, 2019. (NASDAQ:KLIC) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc’s current price of $22.92 translates into 0.52% yield. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 204,260 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Sees 2Q EPS 51c; 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 10/05/2018 – KLIC: PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FY17 STATEMENTS NO LONGER RELIED UPON; 01/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Reschedules Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Call; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Industries: Expands Warning on Earnings Press Releases, Saying Certain Ones Should Not Be Relied Upon; 10/05/2018 – KLIC WILL REBOOK RELEASE OF FULL 2Q RESULTS AFTER RESTATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES – POST CURRENT FISCAL QTR END, CO LEARNED OF CERTAIN UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS BY A SENIOR FINANCE EMPLOYEE OF COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 14/05/2018 – Kulicke And Soffa Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke And Soffa Industries, Inc. – KLIC

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) had an increase of 0.34% in short interest. CUB's SI was 2.10M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.34% from 2.09 million shares previously. With 238,300 avg volume, 9 days are for Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB)'s short sellers to cover CUB's short positions. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $72.95. About 268,858 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500.

Cubic Corporation provides systems and solutions for the transportation and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.27 billion. It operates through three divisions: Cubic Transportation Systems , Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services). It has a 84.73 P/E ratio. The CTS segment provides fare collection and revenue management devices, software, systems and multiagency, multimodal integration technologies, and operational services for transportation authorities and operators.

Among 2 analysts covering Cubic (NYSE:CUB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cubic has $7400 highest and $70 lowest target. $72’s average target is -1.30% below currents $72.95 stock price. Cubic had 7 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $531,579 activity. The insider FELDMANN BRADLEY H bought $40,787. $7,196 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) was bought by Aga Anshooman. EDWARDS JAMES R bought $9,904 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) on Wednesday, May 8. Another trade for 2,716 shares valued at $162,417 was bought by GUILES EDWIN A. 5,000 shares were bought by WARNER JOHN H JR, worth $301,250. The insider HARRISON MARK bought 168 shares worth $10,025.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold Cubic Corporation shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 4.40% more from 28.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 724,603 were reported by Franklin. Us Bancshares De owns 9,281 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 21,600 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 36,900 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 0.01% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 9,817 shares. Cortina Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.81% or 202,550 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 36 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 96,098 shares in its portfolio. Moors Cabot has 5,100 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Granite Investment Prns Lc invested in 305,092 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Grp Inc Inc One Trading L P has invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 27,116 shares. Bamco owns 155,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Vanguard Grp stated it has 3.02 million shares.

More notable recent Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's why Cubic Corporation's (NYSE:CUB) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance" on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Cubic Highlights Advanced Multi-Domain Training and C4ISR Solutions at Air, Space and Cyber Conference 2019 – Business Wire" published on September 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Cubic Director Honored on Mass Transit's 2019 40 Under 40 List – Business Wire" on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Is Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Cubic Opens New Operations Center in Western New York – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 58.18 million shares or 2.89% more from 56.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Co holds 0.41% or 194,861 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Group has 4.21 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 31,941 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Commerce Ma invested in 172,572 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Capital Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 0.36% or 44,945 shares in its portfolio. Next stated it has 419 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 23,310 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 48,535 shares or 0% of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 0.45% or 15,000 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd accumulated 22,706 shares. New York-based Art Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Matarin Mgmt Llc invested in 597,579 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) for 3,749 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) for 5.69M shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, makes, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. The company has market cap of $1.45 billion. It operates in two divisions, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services . It has a 44.33 P/E ratio. The Capital Equipment segment makes and sells a line of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.