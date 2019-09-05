Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) to pay $0.12 on Oct 14, 2019; Blackbaud (BLKB)’s Sentiment Is 1.23

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC) is expected to pay $0.12 on Oct 14, 2019. (NASDAQ:KLIC) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc’s current price of $20.91 translates into 0.57% yield. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 278,657 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Kulicke & Soffa; 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Sees 2Q Net $36M; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA UNABLE TO FILE 10-Q ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES – POST CURRENT FISCAL QTR END, CO LEARNED OF CERTAIN UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS BY A SENIOR FINANCE EMPLOYEE OF COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Releases Preliminary Second Fiscal Quarter Results; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Intends to File Restated Financial Statements for Year ended Sept. 30, 2017 and Quarter Ended Dec. 30; 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC SAYS IT WILL NOT BE FILING ITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WITH SEC IN A TIMELY MANNER; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Quarterly Reports for Fiscal 2018 Will Also Include Restated 2017 Comparable Prior Quarter Periods

Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 102 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 83 cut down and sold their positions in Blackbaud Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 49.62 million shares, down from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Blackbaud Inc in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 64 Increased: 67 New Position: 35.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 56.55 million shares or 0.42% more from 56.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading has 0% invested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) for 3,599 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 3.09 million shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 174,978 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Company stated it has 526,708 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Everence holds 9,850 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 0% or 17 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited accumulated 27,635 shares or 0% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 268 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). 22,291 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Comerica Bank & Trust invested 0.01% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Charles Schwab reported 446,643 shares.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, makes, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. It operates in two divisions, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services . It has a 40.44 P/E ratio. The Capital Equipment segment makes and sells a line of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

The stock increased 0.78% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $89.55. About 89,795 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) has declined 16.83% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 58C; 25/04/2018 – Daxko Unveils Strategic Partnership with Blackbaud at NAYDO 2018 to Fuel Increased Growth in YMCA Fundraising; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 01/05/2018 – Blackbaud Acquires Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider Reeher; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired By Blackbaud BLKB; 24/05/2018 – Blackbaud Names Susan Connors President and General Manager of Managed Services; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – Blackbaud Invites Change Agents to Orlando, Florida for bbcon 2018, the Premier Tech Gathering for Social Good

Brown Capital Management Llc holds 3.69% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. for 4.57 million shares. Domini Impact Investments Llc owns 2,740 shares or 3.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc has 3.21% invested in the company for 81,751 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd. has invested 2.44% in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.01 million shares.

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, firms, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $4.40 billion. It operates in three divisions: General Markets Business Unit, Enterprise Customer Business Unit, and International Business Unit. It has a 162.82 P/E ratio. The firm offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM , which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; and everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution.

Analysts await Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 36.59% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.41 per share. BLKB’s profit will be $12.78 million for 86.11 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Blackbaud, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.59% negative EPS growth.