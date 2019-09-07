Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) and Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) and Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. 22 2.24 N/A 1.48 15.26 Superconductor Technologies Inc. 1 8.65 N/A -3.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. and Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. and Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 8.1% Superconductor Technologies Inc. 0.00% -142.4% -120.8%

Risk & Volatility

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s 1.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 34.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Superconductor Technologies Inc. has a 1.02 beta and it is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 6.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Superconductor Technologies Inc. are 2.7 and 2.6 respectively. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. and Superconductor Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Superconductor Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 40.38% for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. with average price target of $30. Competitively Superconductor Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $9, with potential upside of 1,007.56%. The information presented earlier suggests that Superconductor Technologies Inc. looks more robust than Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. and Superconductor Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.9% and 9.3%. 0.6% are Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.27% are Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. -6.53% -2.75% -0.96% 4.91% -13.95% 11.64% Superconductor Technologies Inc. -1.06% 14.68% -41.03% -34.29% -69.33% -28.68%

For the past year Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. had bullish trend while Superconductor Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Equipment and Expendable Tools. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders to connect very fine wires made of gold, silver alloy, or copper between the bond pads of the semiconductor devices or dies, and the leads on its package; wafer level bonders, which mechanically applies bumps to dies for some variants of the flip chip assembly process; and wedge bonders to connect semiconductor chips for the power packages, power hybrids, and automotive modules. This segment also provides advanced packaging with adaptive machine analytics chip-to-substrate bonders for flip chip and thermo-compression bonding applications; and electronic assembly solutions, as well as spare parts, equipment repair, maintenance and servicing, equipment upgrading, and training services. The Expendable Tools segment offers various expendable tools for a range of semiconductor packaging applications. This segmentÂ’s products include capillaries for use in ball bonders, as well as gold wire bonding; bonding wedges for use in heavy wire wedge bonders; dicing blades that are used for cutting silicon wafers into individual semiconductor dies. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. develops and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus wire products for superconducting high power transmission cable, superconducting fault current limiters, and high field magnet applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.