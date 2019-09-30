Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) and Intermolecular Inc. (NASDAQ:IMI) Comparison side by side

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) and Intermolecular Inc. (NASDAQ:IMI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. 22 2.81 62.01M 1.48 15.26 Intermolecular Inc. 1 0.00 20.00M -0.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. and Intermolecular Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. 284,710,743.80% 10.9% 8.1% Intermolecular Inc. 1,687,478,906.51% -14.4% -11.1%

Volatility & Risk

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s current beta is 1.34 and it happens to be 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Intermolecular Inc.’s 0.93 beta is the reason why it is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, Intermolecular Inc. which has a 5.8 Current Ratio and a 5.8 Quick Ratio. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Intermolecular Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.9% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.2% of Intermolecular Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Intermolecular Inc. has 30.13% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. -6.53% -2.75% -0.96% 4.91% -13.95% 11.64% Intermolecular Inc. -0.85% 0% 5.45% -0.85% -29.27% 14.85%

For the past year Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. was less bullish than Intermolecular Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. beats Intermolecular Inc.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Equipment and Expendable Tools. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders to connect very fine wires made of gold, silver alloy, or copper between the bond pads of the semiconductor devices or dies, and the leads on its package; wafer level bonders, which mechanically applies bumps to dies for some variants of the flip chip assembly process; and wedge bonders to connect semiconductor chips for the power packages, power hybrids, and automotive modules. This segment also provides advanced packaging with adaptive machine analytics chip-to-substrate bonders for flip chip and thermo-compression bonding applications; and electronic assembly solutions, as well as spare parts, equipment repair, maintenance and servicing, equipment upgrading, and training services. The Expendable Tools segment offers various expendable tools for a range of semiconductor packaging applications. This segmentÂ’s products include capillaries for use in ball bonders, as well as gold wire bonding; bonding wedges for use in heavy wire wedge bonders; dicing blades that are used for cutting silicon wafers into individual semiconductor dies. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Intermolecular, Inc. offers high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. Its HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established CVD, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods. It serves various markets, including flat glass, advanced alloys, light-emitting diodes, flat-panel displays, and others. The company was formerly known as The BEP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Intermolecular, Inc. in November 2004. Intermolecular, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.