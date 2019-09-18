Kuehne + Nagel International AG (KHNGY) EPS Estimated At $0.33; Westlake Chemical (WLK) Has 0.71 Sentiment

Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 89 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 126 sold and decreased positions in Westlake Chemical Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 37.56 million shares, up from 34.05 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Westlake Chemical Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 45 Reduced: 81 Increased: 60 New Position: 29.

Analysts expect Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) to report $0.33 EPS on October, 16.KHNGY’s profit would be $194.42 million giving it 23.60 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Kuehne + Nagel International AG’s analysts see -2.94% EPS growth. It closed at $31.15 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.35 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It has a 23.82 P/E ratio. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, online booking online, tracking & tracing of shipments, cargo insurance, and customs clearance; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Analysts await Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 54.04% or $1.27 from last year’s $2.35 per share. WLK’s profit will be $138.54M for 15.21 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Westlake Chemical Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 4.92% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $65.71. About 672,454 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) has declined 35.65% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 17/05/2018 – HUB California Adds Mark Dobbs to HUB’S National Real Estate Specialty Practice in Westlake Village; 18/04/2018 – WESTLAKE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE; 10/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $124 FROM $122; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q Net $287M; 06/03/2018 Westlake Launches New Prime Program with 2.99% APRs; 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Remarketing Division Announces 2017 Auctions of the Year; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 28/03/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $125 TARGET PRICE

Robotti Robert holds 7.02% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation for 290,187 shares. Sprott Inc. owns 135,000 shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maverick Capital Ltd has 1.29% invested in the company for 1.28 million shares. The New York-based Midas Management Corp has invested 1.29% in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, a Germany-based fund reported 13,100 shares.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. The company has market cap of $8.43 billion. It operates through two divisions, Olefins and Vinyls. It has a 13.74 P/E ratio. The Olefins segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene monomer, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen.