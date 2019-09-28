Kt Spon Adr (KT) Shareholder Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Holding; Raytheon Co (RTN) Holder Skylands Capital Has Increased Its Holding by $1.47 Million

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 22.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 45,750 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.96M, up from 37,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $195.52. About 1.36 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Kt Corp Spon Adr (KT) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 262,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The hedge fund held 4.25 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.63 million, down from 4.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kt Corp Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 371,617 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 24/05/2018 – KT to Build Digital Healthcare System on Trans-Siberian Trains; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT NET 316.8B WON; 23/05/2018 – KT Showcases 5G Innovation at the World IT Show 2018; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Rev KRW5.710T Vs KRW5.612T; 22/03/2018 – SEOUL — South Korean telecom company KT will launch a 5G wireless service for business clients early next year, potentially giving the country a head start on the development of “internet of things” systems built on the superfast data communications technology; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – OLYMPIC DAM PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REDUCED FROM 150 KT TO ABOUT 135 KT; 02/05/2018 – Aquantia Collaborates With KT to Deliver Multi-Gig Ethernet to Korean Homes; 09/05/2018 – KT Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Net KRW224.10B Vs KRW224.30B; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL ALUMINUM PRODUCTION WAS 176.8 KT/DAY IN MONTH: IAI

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 55,476 shares to 4.67 million shares, valued at $265.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 30,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

More notable recent KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KT Corporation: 5G Represents Both An Opportunity And A Risk – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “KT Expands VR Business Abroad with Malaysia Theme Park – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Forestar Announces Underwriters’ Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares – Business Wire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “S. Korea’s KT and KT SAT Showcases 5G and Satellite to the World – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “KT Corp. Unveils Global Epidemic Prevention Platform in Laos – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold KT shares while 52 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 140.95 million shares or 0.07% more from 140.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has 0.02% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Next Financial Grp Inc Inc has 100 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Massachusetts Ma holds 395,179 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 4.84M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Lc invested 0.03% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Synovus Financial Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). D E Shaw And Company Inc stated it has 1.20M shares. Services Corporation invested 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 28,575 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 8,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Gam Holding Ag has 214,438 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Company reported 723,284 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 351,090 shares or 2.38% of its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc has invested 2.27% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Brookmont Cap has 1.99% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 18,997 shares. First Foundation Advsrs accumulated 0.04% or 4,580 shares. Narwhal Capital Management accumulated 37,242 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Griffin Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 31 shares. Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn has invested 1.33% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). London Of Virginia owns 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,425 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc owns 6,733 shares. Van Strum Towne accumulated 6,544 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Kansas-based Paragon Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Capital Fund Mgmt has 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0.2% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Natl Bank Of Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 2.41M shares. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp invested 1.39% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).