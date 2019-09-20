Kt (KT) Stake Boosted by Segantii Capital Management Ltd; Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding Maintained by Nottingham Advisors Inc

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 11,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 22,778 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $742,000, up from 11,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.39. About 1.57 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 552.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 3.56M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The hedge fund held 4.21M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.14 million, up from 645,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 294,690 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 24/05/2018 – KT to Build Digital Healthcare System on Trans-Siberian Trains; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 15/04/2018 – S.Korean police to question KT Corp chairman over suspicious payments to lawmakers; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Net KRW224.10B Vs KRW224.30B; 23/05/2018 – KT Showcases 5G Innovation at the World IT Show 2018; 07/05/2018 – Lan Kwai Fong Group partners with South Korea’s largest telecom company KT; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Rev KRW5.710T Vs KRW5.612T; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – QTRLY ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION 846 KT VS 889 KT A YEAR AGO; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT NET 316.8B WON; 09/05/2018 – KT Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restorbio Inc by 235,867 shares to 714,133 shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 941,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold KT shares while 52 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 140.95 million shares or 0.07% more from 140.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 87,179 shares. Marathon Asset Management Llp has 0.68% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Us State Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 713,629 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) or 305 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd owns 18,155 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd holds 0.06% or 445,092 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Communications holds 0% or 170 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De owns 190,635 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated holds 11,134 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Advisors LP owns 93,812 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Co accumulated 723,284 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm stated it has 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 469,317 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 24,343 are owned by Diversified Trust Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 86 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And reported 1.23 million shares. Brown Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 70,376 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mngmt stated it has 311,392 shares. Yorktown And holds 6,200 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.2% or 634,762 shares. Covington Mgmt accumulated 0.18% or 92,980 shares. 1832 Asset LP owns 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 182 shares. Raymond James Svcs owns 451,271 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co has invested 0.16% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Northeast Inv Mgmt holds 18,410 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc holds 0.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 4.39M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 213,443 shares. The Australia-based Amp Cap Invsts Ltd has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Northern Tru accumulated 7.57M shares.

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20M and $595.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 7,009 shares to 96,761 shares, valued at $15.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 74,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,242 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.