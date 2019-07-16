Kt (KT) Shareholder Wetherby Asset Management Cut Stake as Market Valuation Declined; As Raytheon Co. (RTN) Market Value Declined, Davis-Rea LTD Boosted Position by $808,990

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $178.13. About 1.41 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 61.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 30,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,599 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 48,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.05. About 473,325 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 9.18% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Op Pft KRW397.10B Vs KRW417.00B; 09/05/2018 – KT Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 11/04/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC – TUTICORIN Il 400 KT EXPANSION PROJECT ON TRACK; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – KT to Build Digital Healthcare System on Trans-Siberian Trains; 15/04/2018 – S.Korean police to question KT Corp chairman over suspicious payments to lawmakers; 22/03/2018 South Korea’s KT to launch 5G service for businesses next March; 22/03/2018 – SEOUL — South Korean telecom company KT will launch a 5G wireless service for business clients early next year, potentially giving the country a head start on the development of “internet of things” systems built on the superfast data communications technology; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q NET 197B WON, EST. 193.38B WON; 02/05/2018 – Aquantia Collaborates With KT to Deliver Multi-Gig Ethernet to Korean Homes

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. The insider Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828. Wood Michael J sold 3,501 shares worth $643,693.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Finance Serv stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Essex Financial Ser invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Asset Inc reported 7,703 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Management invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Strategic Advisors Ltd reported 0.09% stake. Macroview Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 139 shares. Optimum Invest invested 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Federated Investors Pa invested in 0.12% or 270,297 shares. 3,210 are owned by Koshinski Asset. Blue Chip Partners Inc holds 0.8% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 18,519 shares. Burns J W & Com New York has invested 1.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Hendley has 0.28% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Zacks Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.41% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Hamilton Point Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 32,103 shares or 2.6% of all its holdings. Stock Yards Bank & Tru, Kentucky-based fund reported 1,195 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold KT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 140.85 million shares or 6.02% more from 132.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs accumulated 611 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.01% stake. Us State Bank De holds 751,189 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp owns 116,127 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 595,678 shares. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 161,196 shares. 531,772 are owned by Sei. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Ltd has 0% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company reported 1,027 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cap International Invsts holds 0.01% or 1.44M shares in its portfolio. Segantii Management Ltd invested 0.96% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Foyston Gordon And Payne invested 0.27% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Quantbot Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). 381,209 were accumulated by Millennium Management Ltd Liability. Illinois-based Ativo Management Ltd has invested 0.24% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT).

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,722 shares to 16,922 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).