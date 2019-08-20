Kt (KT) Shareholder Wetherby Asset Management Cut Position; Rice Hall James & Associates Position in Brooks Automation (BRKS) Lowered by $979,475

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 33,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 569,323 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.70M, down from 603,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $31.31. About 183,274 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – ACQUIRED BIOSPECIMAN CORPORATION, A CANADIAN PROVIDER OF STORAGE SERVICES FOR BIOLOGICAL SAMPLE MATERIALS; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Net $67M; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES BIOSPECIMAN BUY ADDING TO ADJ EARNINGS; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees Deal Adding to Non-GAAP EPS This Year; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Brooks Automation; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 37C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brooks Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKS); 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Adj EPS 40c; 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Buys Into Brooks Automation; 26/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 61.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 30,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The institutional investor held 18,599 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 48,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.2. About 315,796 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT NET 316.8B WON; 15/04/2018 – S.Korean police to question KT Corp chairman over suspicious payments to lawmakers; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – KT Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT OPER PROFIT 305B WON; 02/05/2018 – Aquantia Collaborates With KT to Deliver Multi-Gig Ethernet to Korean Homes; 09/04/2018 – Tokyo game developer Meleap ties up with South Korea’s KT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BRKS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 72.94 million shares or 4.34% more from 69.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 374 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 48,181 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,857 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 95,410 shares. The Illinois-based First Tru Advisors LP has invested 0.01% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Westwood Hldg Grp, a Texas-based fund reported 563,362 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) or 9,730 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.01% or 96,934 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp reported 0.01% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 92 shares. Lord Abbett & Communication Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 508,659 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 11,260 shares. Public Sector Pension Board stated it has 65,928 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 78,863 shares. United Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 8,021 shares to 63,551 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 20,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,670 shares, and has risen its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold KT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 140.85 million shares or 6.02% more from 132.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas has 2,665 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gru Ltd invested in 0.01% or 87,749 shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited reported 0.01% stake. Ajo Lp stated it has 536,385 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 595,678 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 722,678 are held by Northern Corporation. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) or 61,008 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). The New York-based Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) has invested 0.02% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Renaissance Technology Lc accumulated 85,300 shares. Moreover, Ent Service has 0% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 278 shares. Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4.52M shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.01% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 7,334 shares. Carroll Associate owns 0% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 1,104 shares.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $802.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 7,822 shares to 30,565 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).