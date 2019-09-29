Kt (KT) Shareholder Silchester International Investors Llp Lifted Holding by $6.36 Million; As At&T (T) Valuation Rose, Hengehold Capital Management Raised Position

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 529,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The institutional investor held 23.78 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $294.21 million, up from 23.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 374,693 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q OPER PROFIT 397.1B WON, EST. 380.72B WON; 15/04/2018 – S.KOREA POLICE TO SUMMON KT CEO ON FUNDING PROBE: MONEYTODAY; 23/05/2018 – KT Showcases 5G Innovation at the World IT Show 2018; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL ALUMINUM PRODUCTION WAS 176.8 KT/DAY IN MONTH: IAI; 09/05/2018 – KT Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – OLYMPIC DAM PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REDUCED FROM 150 KT TO ABOUT 135 KT; 15/04/2018 – S.Korean police to question KT Corp chairman over suspicious payments to lawmakers; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Net KRW224.10B Vs KRW224.30B; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD- QTRLY MINED COPPER PRODUCTION 139.3 KT VS 84.2 KT A YEAR AGO; 22/03/2018 South Korea’s KT to launch 5G service for businesses next March

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 11,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 78,421 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, up from 66,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 24.23 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Consumer Mobility Wireless Service Revenue $11.61B; 22/03/2018 – Bigger AT&T would `squelch’ competition, says DoJ; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – CMO Today: AT&T Announces Streaming Bundle; WPP Resists Breakup Talk; YouTube Brand Safety Issues Linger; 01/05/2018 – Hadas Gold: Will the AT&T and Time Warner merger be approved but with conditions? Source tells CNN the judge has asked both sid; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HON HAI 2317.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$277.8 BLN; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 30/03/2018 – HON HAI PRECISION 2317.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$138.7 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: BREAKING … AT&T has released its pre-trial briefing. In it they assert that the model the DOJ is using to; 08/05/2018 – AT&T says it hired firm linked to Cohen for advice on Trump

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Factory Mutual Insurance Co reported 1.14% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stralem reported 197,190 shares. Compton Mngmt Inc Ri holds 103,664 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Farmers Savings Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 154,144 shares. Dodge Cox reported 0.01% stake. North Star Inv Management Corp has 1.08% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 278,906 shares. Paragon Management Limited has invested 0.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Iowa Bancorporation holds 1.33% or 89,462 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Services, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7,114 shares. Headinvest Ltd Company stated it has 0.24% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 9,146 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp. Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability Co holds 29,506 shares. Becker Cap Management holds 2.21% or 1.82 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mount Vernon Assocs Incorporated Md has 1.3% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 47,257 shares. Fosun Limited reported 0.06% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Nothing To Brag About – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DirecTV considers dropping Sunday Ticket exclusive – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “One Major Difference Between Disney’s Original Series and Netflix’s – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Share Price Has Gained 107%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold KT shares while 52 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 140.95 million shares or 0.07% more from 140.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1.86 million shares or 0.83% of the stock. Moreover, Carroll Assocs Inc has 0% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 2,091 shares. Cwm Llc has 280 shares. Omers Administration stated it has 0.02% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Boston Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 19,864 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Zeke Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 31,482 shares. Enterprise Financial Ser reported 95 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 52,582 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 94,078 shares. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership owns 2.80M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gru Limited, New York-based fund reported 18,155 shares. Cap Interest holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 1.45 million shares. Fund Management Sa has invested 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT).