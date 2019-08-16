Kt (KT) Shareholder Nine Masts Capital LTD Cut Holding as Stock Price Declined; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shares Declined, Holder Sands Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 640,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 14.35M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 billion, down from 14.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $173.22. About 13.92M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/03/2018 – Top-Performing China Fund Manager Says Alibaba, YY, Look Cheap; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N SAYS ACQUIRES CHINESE CHIP MAKER HANGZHOU C-SKY MICROSYSTEMS; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 8.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 87,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45 million, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.05. About 131,870 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL ALUMINUM PRODUCTION WAS 176.8 KT/DAY IN MONTH: IAI; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 07/05/2018 – Lan Kwai Fong Group partners with South Korea’s largest telecom company KT; 24/05/2018 – KT to Build Digital Healthcare System on Trans-Siberian Trains; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – OLYMPIC DAM PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REDUCED FROM 150 KT TO ABOUT 135 KT; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Op Pft KRW397.10B Vs KRW417.00B; 22/03/2018 South Korea’s KT to launch 5G service for businesses next March; 05/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ NAGRA and KT Skylife expand content protection partnership with NexGuard watermarking; 02/05/2018 – Aquantia Collaborates With KT to Deliver Multi-Gig Ethernet to Korean Homes; 23/05/2018 – KT Showcases 5G Innovation at the World IT Show 2018

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7,500 shares to 30,500 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqiyi Inc by 58,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold KT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 140.85 million shares or 6.02% more from 132.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.01% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 6.91 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 324,502 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 8.54M shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 31,468 shares. Synovus Financial holds 0% or 2,095 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cap Int Ca has 0.08% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Ativo Ltd Liability invested in 0.24% or 45,426 shares. Td Asset Management invested 0.01% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 77,440 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Sg Americas has 91,412 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd owns 65,554 shares. Zeke Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 43,108 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation holds 154 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 8,067 shares.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 38.32 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.