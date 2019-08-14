Kt (KT) Shareholder Mittleman Brothers Has Cut Position as Market Value Declined; As Chevron (CVX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Calamos Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.29 Million

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 54,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.26M, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 15,665 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Net KRW224.10B Vs KRW224.30B; 09/05/2018 – KT Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 05/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ NAGRA and KT Skylife expand content protection partnership with NexGuard watermarking; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL ALUMINUM PRODUCTION WAS 176.8 KT/DAY IN MONTH: IAI; 15/04/2018 – S.Korean police to question KT Corp chairman over suspicious payments to lawmakers; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Op Pft KRW397.10B Vs KRW417.00B; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT OPER PROFIT 305B WON; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q OPER PROFIT 397.1B WON, EST. 380.72B WON; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 10,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 912,640 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.42M, down from 923,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $120.13. About 193,774 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Ltd (Prn) by 5.95M shares to 46.85 million shares, valued at $53.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 5,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Cap owns 155,514 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Park National Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 234,122 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Management holds 1.86% or 51,753 shares. Lbmc Inv Lc accumulated 3,458 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 60,408 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Blackhill Capital Inc reported 11,550 shares. 147,471 were reported by Cannell Peter B. 1.68M are owned by London Company Of Virginia. Utah Retirement System holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 359,904 shares. The New Jersey-based Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0.46% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gruss And stated it has 0.52% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt has invested 1.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Capital, California-based fund reported 27.61M shares. Segment Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.71% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Winslow Asset Mngmt reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Mittleman Brothers Llc, which manages about $359.54M and $147.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 13,176 shares to 138,553 shares, valued at $7.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.