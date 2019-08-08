KT (KT) Reaches $11.09 Yearly Low; Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) Sentiment Is 1

The stock of KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) hit a new 52-week low and has $10.09 target or 9.00% below today’s $11.09 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $5.51B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $10.09 price target is reached, the company will be worth $496.26M less. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.09. About 117,830 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 09/04/2018 – Tokyo game developer Meleap ties up with South Korea’s KT; 07/05/2018 – Lan Kwai Fong Group partners with South Korea’s largest telecom company KT; 09/05/2018 – KT Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 22/05/2018 – KT Corp. Launches Task Force for Inter-Korean Cooperation; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q OPER PROFIT 397.1B WON, EST. 380.72B WON; 15/04/2018 – S.KOREA POLICE TO SUMMON KT CEO ON FUNDING PROBE: MONEYTODAY; 11/04/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC – TUTICORIN Il 400 KT EXPANSION PROJECT ON TRACK; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT NET 316.8B WON; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Net KRW224.10B Vs KRW224.30B; 22/03/2018 – SEOUL — South Korean telecom company KT will launch a 5G wireless service for business clients early next year, potentially giving the country a head start on the development of “internet of things” systems built on the superfast data communications technology

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.31, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 28 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 28 decreased and sold equity positions in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund. The investment professionals in our database now have: 10.18 million shares, down from 11.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 15 Increased: 21 New Position: 7.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea. The company has market cap of $5.51 billion. The firm offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; Internet phone services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services, including Internet protocol television services; and data communication services, including leased line and dedicated broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers. It has a 11.5 P/E ratio. It also provides mobile voice and data telecommunications services; and credit card processing and other financial services, as well as sells mobile handsets.

More notable recent KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KT Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into KT Corporation (KT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “KT Chairman Urges 5G Innovation with Global Leaders – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IRET Reports Strong Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Raises 2019 Guidance – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold KT Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 140.85 million shares or 6.02% more from 132.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.07% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) or 595,678 shares. Marathon Asset Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.75% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). 13.19 million were accumulated by Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus. Trexquant Inv L P reported 59,152 shares. Signaturefd stated it has 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Aperio Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Kiltearn Llp invested 2.7% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 0.53% or 863,011 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Financial Svcs Corp accumulated 278 shares. Us Bancshares De holds 0.03% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 751,189 shares. 858,966 were reported by State Street Corp. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 2,665 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 471,900 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0.01% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 161,196 shares. Mackenzie Fin invested in 10,298 shares.

More notable recent Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (â€œTEIâ€) Announces Distribution – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EDF Is The Worst Emerging Market CEF To Buy Now – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund declares $0.0655 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Total Economic Impact Study of Salesforce Lightning for Service Cloud Shows 475 Percent Return on Investment over Three Years – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Prologis Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results and Announces the Signing of a Definitive Agreement to Acquire IPT – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

