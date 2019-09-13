Kt (KT) Holding Held by Kiltearn Partners Llp; As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Value Rose, Holder Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Lifted Holding

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 104.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 29,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 57,219 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68 million, up from 28,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $171.67. About 1.51 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 64,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The institutional investor held 7.70 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.24M, up from 7.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 189,634 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT OPER PROFIT 305B WON; 22/03/2018 South Korea’s KT to launch 5G service for businesses next March; 07/05/2018 – Lan Kwai Fong Group partners with South Korea’s largest telecom company KT; 11/04/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC – TUTICORIN Il 400 KT EXPANSION PROJECT ON TRACK; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD- QTRLY MINED COPPER PRODUCTION 139.3 KT VS 84.2 KT A YEAR AGO; 02/05/2018 – Aquantia Collaborates With KT to Deliver Multi-Gig Ethernet to Korean Homes; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT NET 316.8B WON; 09/04/2018 – Tokyo game developer Meleap ties up with South Korea’s KT; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Net KRW224.10B Vs KRW224.30B; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL ALUMINUM PRODUCTION WAS 176.8 KT/DAY IN MONTH: IAI

