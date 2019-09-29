Kt (KT) Holding Has Increased by Segantii Capital Management Ltd; As Biogen Idec (BIIB) Stock Price Rose, West Oak Capital Has Cut Position

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 95.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 4,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 221 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52,000, down from 4,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.46 billion market cap company. It closed at $230.22 lastly. It is down 28.25% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 552.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 3.56 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The hedge fund held 4.21M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.14 million, up from 645,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 371,617 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT NET 316.8B WON; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL ALUMINUM PRODUCTION WAS 176.8 KT/DAY IN MONTH: IAI; 09/05/2018 – KT Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/04/2018 – Tokyo game developer Meleap ties up with South Korea’s KT; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Op Pft KRW397.10B Vs KRW417.00B; 24/05/2018 – KT to Build Digital Healthcare System on Trans-Siberian Trains; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q NET 197B WON, EST. 193.38B WON; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – QTRLY ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION 846 KT VS 889 KT A YEAR AGO; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 23/05/2018 – KT Showcases 5G Innovation at the World IT Show 2018

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 6.98 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biogen (BIIB) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Biogen and Eisai bail on Alzheimer’s candidate elenbecestat – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Biogen down 3% on Tecfidera patent review – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Reports Initiation of New Global Clinical Trial, DEVOTE, Evaluating Higher Dose of SPINRAZA (nusinersen) & Additional Data – StreetInsider.com” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monday 2/4 Insider Buying Report: BIIB, NRGX – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin National Bank The stated it has 0.12% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Old National Financial Bank In reported 18,674 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc accumulated 1,590 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Mariner Limited Liability Com invested in 12,597 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Capital Ca owns 15,274 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) holds 0.05% or 423 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 3,912 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 8,345 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 3,909 shares. Monetary Group Incorporated accumulated 5,180 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 11,114 are held by Richard Bernstein Advsrs Llc. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corp has 16,532 shares. 8,570 were reported by Daiwa Securities. Mirae Asset Global Invests reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

West Oak Capital Llc, which manages about $281.18 million and $167.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 5,850 shares to 7,410 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 24,875 shares to 35,125 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 49,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bilibili Inc.

More recent KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “KT Corp. Unveils Global Epidemic Prevention Platform in Laos – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “KT Corporation: 5G Represents Both An Opportunity And A Risk – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “KT Corp. Unveils Global Epidemic Prevention Platform in Ghana – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019 was also an interesting one.