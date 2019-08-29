Kt (KT) Holder Wetherby Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position as Market Value Declined; Targa Res (TRGP) Position Maintained by Advisors Capital Management Llc

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 61.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 30,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The institutional investor held 18,599 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 48,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.16. About 304,744 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500.

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 15,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 223,852 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.49M, up from 208,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.27B market cap company. The stock increased 4.20% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 1.98M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold KT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 140.85 million shares or 6.02% more from 132.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 531,772 are owned by Sei Co. Segantii Mngmt Ltd reported 0.96% stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Wells Fargo Mn invested 0.03% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Invesco holds 0% or 165,089 shares. Hexavest Inc reported 78,923 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Atria Invests Ltd Liability Co holds 21,346 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Company reported 8.54M shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Nine Masts Capital Limited reported 1.00M shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Ftb Advsr reported 611 shares stake. Fdx Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 11,609 shares. Carroll Fin Assoc Inc holds 1,104 shares.

More notable recent KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “KT Chairman Urges 5G Innovation with Global Leaders – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “KT Corp. Unveils Global Epidemic Prevention Platform in Ghana – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KT Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “S. Korea’s KT and KT SAT Showcases 5G and Satellite to the World – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $802.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,257 shares to 67,031 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 3,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Targa Resources Corp. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Loss-Making Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.