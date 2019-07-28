Kt (KT) Holder Silchester International Investors Llp Has Trimmed Stake; Dalal Street Continues to Hold Stake in Micron Technology (MU)

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23 million, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 19.68 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23.25M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289.29M, down from 23.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74B market cap company. It closed at $11.91 lastly. It is up 9.18% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q NET 197B WON, EST. 193.38B WON; 05/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ NAGRA and KT Skylife expand content protection partnership with NexGuard watermarking; 02/05/2018 – Aquantia Collaborates With KT to Deliver Multi-Gig Ethernet to Korean Homes; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Net KRW224.10B Vs KRW224.30B; 22/05/2018 – KT Corp. Launches Task Force for Inter-Korean Cooperation; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – OLYMPIC DAM PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REDUCED FROM 150 KT TO ABOUT 135 KT; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – QTRLY ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION 846 KT VS 889 KT A YEAR AGO; 09/04/2018 – Tokyo game developer Meleap ties up with South Korea’s KT; 15/04/2018 – S.KOREA POLICE TO SUMMON KT CEO ON FUNDING PROBE: MONEYTODAY; 09/05/2018 – KT Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

More notable recent KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “KT and MVI Partner for AI Hotel Business in Asia, M. East – PRNewswire” on February 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Aqua America Inc (WTR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into KT Corporation (KT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “KT Showcases Innovative Sustainable Solutions at UNEA – PRNewswire” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KT Corp. Reveals New 5G Services in South Korea – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold KT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 140.85 million shares or 6.02% more from 132.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.