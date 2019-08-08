Kt (KT) Holder Silchester International Investors Llp Has Lowered Position as Share Price Declined; As Applied Matls (AMAT) Market Value Rose, Holder Sfe Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Position

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The institutional investor held 23.25 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289.29M, down from 23.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 807,027 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 23/05/2018 – KT Showcases 5G Innovation at the World IT Show 2018; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Op Pft KRW397.10B Vs KRW417.00B; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT OPER PROFIT 305B WON; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 11/04/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC – TUTICORIN Il 400 KT EXPANSION PROJECT ON TRACK; 24/05/2018 – KT to Build Digital Healthcare System on Trans-Siberian Trains; 22/03/2018 – SEOUL — South Korean telecom company KT will launch a 5G wireless service for business clients early next year, potentially giving the country a head start on the development of “internet of things” systems built on the superfast data communications technology; 05/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ NAGRA and KT Skylife expand content protection partnership with NexGuard watermarking; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – OLYMPIC DAM PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REDUCED FROM 150 KT TO ABOUT 135 KT; 09/05/2018 – KT Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 388.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 24,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 31,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 6,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.68. About 6.79 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold KT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 140.85 million shares or 6.02% more from 132.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl stated it has 0.01% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.07% or 595,678 shares. Aperio Grp Limited accumulated 842,730 shares. Clearbridge Limited Com holds 394,654 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.39 million shares. Missouri-based Financial Corporation has invested 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Illinois-based Ativo Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.24% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Hexavest owns 78,923 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 454,577 shares. Assetmark owns 0.06% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 507,934 shares. Sei Comm reported 531,772 shares. Sensato Invsts Ltd Liability reported 1.21 million shares. One Trading LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Jpmorgan Chase And Company owns 346,078 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable LP holds 61,018 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And reported 2.62% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.23% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd reported 30,139 shares stake. Ww Asset Inc has 70,209 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0.01% or 3,039 shares. Bancshares Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd invested in 20,198 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Cap holds 0.08% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 6.40M shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 4.48 million shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Waddell And Reed Financial Incorporated accumulated 0.11% or 1.09 million shares. Massachusetts-based Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.43% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Ashmore Wealth Lc reported 2.33% stake. Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated reported 70,622 shares stake. Hanson & Doremus Invest Management holds 200 shares. Regal Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,872 shares to 11,230 shares, valued at $835,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 437 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).