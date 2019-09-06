Kt (KT) Holder Silchester International Investors Llp Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Perceptive Advisors Position in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Has Lifted as Stock Price Declined

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1.75M shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 4.21M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.95 million, up from 2.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.27M market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 539,694 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The institutional investor held 23.25 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289.29M, down from 23.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. About 551,864 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Rev KRW5.710T Vs KRW5.612T; 02/05/2018 – Aquantia Collaborates With KT to Deliver Multi-Gig Ethernet to Korean Homes; 14/05/2018 – KT Builds Africa’s 1st Nationwide LTE Network in Rwanda; 15/04/2018 – S.KOREA POLICE TO SUMMON KT CEO ON FUNDING PROBE: MONEYTODAY; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Op Pft KRW397.10B Vs KRW417.00B; 09/05/2018 – KT Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 22/05/2018 – KT Corp. Launches Task Force for Inter-Korean Cooperation; 09/04/2018 – Tokyo game developer Meleap ties up with South Korea’s KT; 22/03/2018 South Korea’s KT to launch 5G service for businesses next March

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CymaBay +2.8% on new Buy rating at Stifel – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CymaBay Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CymaBay Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: CBAY, NVRO, PXD – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CymaBay Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations at DDW 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

More notable recent KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KT Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “KT Chairman Urges 5G Innovation with Global Leaders – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KT: ARPU Turnaround And Strong Content Revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KT Corp (KT) Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold KT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 140.85 million shares or 6.02% more from 132.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Asset Limited Liability Partnership has 4.52 million shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Segantii Cap Mngmt has 0.96% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Natl Bank Of Mellon reported 59,269 shares stake. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 70 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 45,426 were reported by Ativo Capital Limited Liability. Assetmark invested in 0.06% or 507,934 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.11% or 214,438 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 151,378 shares. Fdx, a California-based fund reported 11,609 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 37,474 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) or 94,732 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Co reported 28,856 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 2,400 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corporation reported 13,341 shares or 0% of all its holdings.